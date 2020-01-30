Three Bison at Big Bone Lick to Be Auctioned

The Kentucky Department of Parks is auctioning three bison at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Boone County.

The cow, heifer, and bull are being sold in one lot.

The deadline for sealed bids is Feb. 10.

Bids should include your name, address, and daytime telephone number.

A $100 deposit is required with all bids (check or money order) and the deposit check will be returned to all non-winning bidders.

Checks should be made to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site and mailed to:

The Kentucky Department of Parks

Bison Sealed Bid c/o TJ O’Nan

Mayo-Underwood Building- 5th Floor

500 Mero Street

Frankfort, Ky. 40601

For questions and arrangements to see the bison, contact Paul Simpson at the park in Boone County. Call 859-384-3522 or email [email protected].

-Staff report

Photo: Bison heifer to be sold (provided)