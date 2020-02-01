Man Guilty of Stabbing Fellow Kenton Inmate with Mop Shank

An inmate at the Kenton County Detention Center was found guilty this week of stabbing another inmate with a sharpened piece of a mop stick.

Hiram Martinez Hernandez was found guilty of second degree assault and a Kenton County jury recommended that her serve seven and a half years in prison when he is sentenced by Kenton Circuit Judge Patricia Summe in March.

The stabbing happened on JUly 24, 2019. According to the Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, inmate Trevor Scott was attempting to pass marijuana to another inmate through the commissary cart. He was caught, and jail staff removed the cart, depriving other inmates in Scott's part of the jail from receiving their snacks.

In an apparent retaliatory move, Hernandez produced a shank made from sharpened metal from a mop head and stabbed Scott in the back.

Jail staff stopped the attack, which was caught on surveillance and body camera video.

The trial started on January 28 but without the victim, who had been released from jail was unable to be located.

Hernandez was in the Kenton County Detention Center awaiting trial on attempted murder, second degree assault, and wanton endangerment charges. Those charges are still pending.

-Staff report

Photo provided