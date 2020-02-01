Massie Takes to Airwaves in Florida to Take On His NKY Primary Opponent

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie's district includes all of Northern Kentucky and the Ohio River counties stretching from near Louisville in the west to Ashland in the east.

But Massie is running a campaign ad in Florida this weekend, according to national media reports.

Politico suggested that Massie purchased air time on FOX News in south Florida this weekend to attract the attention of one person: President Donald J. Trump, who is there for a visit to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Massie faces a primary challenge from Republican attorney Todd McMurtry, who serves as legal council to local cities and also to Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student suing national media outlets for their coverage of the student's participation in the March for Life event in Washington, D.C. last year.

In the ad, Massie takes on McMurtry, referring to the local attorney as a "Trump hater."

The ad highlights criticisms of Trump made by McMurtry on social media.

But McMurtry has also taken aim at Massie for not being supportive of some Trump policies.

The recently signed U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal (USMCA) is one such instance. Massie voted against the updated trade agreement, which the president championed, while McMurtry said that he would have supported it.

Please RETWEET this post if you agree President @realDonaldTrump was right to sign the USMCA trade deal today.



If you’d like to fact check Rep. Massie’s opposition to President Trump on this pro-jobs deal, here’s the vote tally: https://t.co/NydRIQkOAQ pic.twitter.com/h3A511uwFV — Todd V. McMurtry (@ToddMcMurtry) January 29, 2020

In announcing his primary challenge plans in January, McMurtry told the Courier-Journal that President Trump could not count on Massie.

NEW.@ToddMcMurtry says President Donald #Trump can’t rely on @RepThomasMassie’s help.



A tally by @FiveThirtyEight backs up that claim showing Massie is the 3rd-worst among the 197 @HouseGOP in terms of voting in line with the president.



More: https://t.co/lAZz4Qu0r0 #KY04 — Philmonger (@phillipmbailey) January 16, 2020

Massie emerged from a crowded Republican primary in 2012, defeating then-State Rep. Alecia Webb-Edgington and Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore in their quest to succeed Rep. Geoff Davis, who left office that year.

Massie had never faced a serious challenge from a Democrat or a Republican since. McMurtry hopes to change that.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher