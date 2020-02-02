Beshear to Present Wilder, Covington, Dayton, Bromley with State Funds

Governor Andy Beshear will be in Newport on Monday to present nearly half a million dollars in state funds to four local cities.

The City of Wilder received a $250,000 grant for its Frederick's Landing Amphitheater project.

The funds come from the Kentucky Department for Local Government for the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The amphitheater project is part of the city center development plan.

"This grant is the first step in the revitalization of the crown jewel of the Wilder City Center, that is, Frederick's Landing," said Mayor Bob Arnold. "It will also aid the progress of the economic development plan for the Wilder City Center."

The funds will be presented by Governor Andy Beshear, along with other Northern Kentucky funding, at an event on Monday in Newport. Former state representative and Wilder city councilman Dennis Keene became Commissioner of the state's Department for Local Government in December when Beshear took office.

"On behalf of the City of Wilder, we thank DLG and look forward to welcoming the governor on his first visit to Northern Kentucky since his election," Arnold said.

The City of Bromley is expected to receive $75,000 for a new shelter at the city park.

Specifics for Dayton and Covington were not immediately available.

The mayors of all four cities are expected to attend Beshear's ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the New Riff Distillery Warehouse on Lowell Street in Newport.

-Staff report