Ground to Break Tuesday for New Fort Thomas Mixed-Use Development

Ground is set to break on a new mixed-use development in Fort Thomas on Tuesday.

Greiwe Development is set to break ground on One Highland, which includes high-end condominiums and commercial/retail space at the corner of Highland and Fort Thomas avenues at 10 a.m.

Greiwe Development principal Rick Greiwe will be joined by Tom Williams of North American Properties, Rob Sibcy of Sibcy Cline, and local leaders for the groundbreaking.

-Staff report