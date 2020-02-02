Neighbors Concerned About Blasting at Amazon Site in Boone Co.

Some residents in Boone County are upset about the blasting taking place at the Amazon Air construction site near CVG Airport.

Some residents of Limaburg Road expressed their frustration to the Boone County Fiscal Court during its meeting last week. Laurie Mayleben, who just moved to this area last June, listed damage to her basement, her foundation, her stairs, and the drywall in her house.

She said that she had someone come out to assess the damage, and the worker couldn't believe there was so much damage.

"He said it is such a pity that they've done this to you," she told the court.

Ronald Anderson, another resident, said that the first time it happened, the floor went back and forth at least four inches. He said his wife told him the floor was heaving up and down.

"My wife and I have lived here for fifty-one years, and the way it shook the house, I don't want it anymore," he said.

Mayleben said that she has been in contact with one of the companies doing the blasting at the site, Trumbull Construction, which responded that the vibrations were not capable of causing the damage she cited.

Boone County Administrator Jeff Earlywine asked the residents whether any representatives from the companies visited their homes before the blasting began. Mayleben said that she was visited and was asked why she would buy a home in a blasting zone.

Judge/Executive Gary Moore said that blasting permits are handled by the state, not the county, but said that the county has been receiving a lot of calls about the issue.

"We contacted the state agency," Moore said. "I have spoken to the airport and Amazon, I have not spoken to Kokosing (the other company) or Trumbull. The permit for blasting is not something the county has power over. We want to continue to do everything we can to represent you, our citizens who are being impacted by this. Again, it is not our permit, we can't shut them down, we can't tell them they can't blast, we do not have that power as a county government over that permit or over the construction."

Earlywine explained that the state sent someone with seismic equipment to measure the blasts and that the readings did not indicate that the blasting exceeded allowable numbers. Mayleben said that the measurements were taken after the blasting had calmed recently.

The blasting permit is good through the fall of this year.

"We have all spoken to Curly Fontaine and Max Collier from Amazon who sent Patrick Elliot, a geologist from Vibra-Tech, to assess our damage," Mayleben read in a letter from residents of Limaburg Road and Timber Lane. "How can the blasting company cause damage to our homes and not be responsible? How can they continue blasting with impunity?"

Mayleben also said that her homeowner's insurance agent sent a forensic engineer who tried to contact Trumbull to gain access to blasting records, but was unsuccessful.

"Why?" Mayleben asked. "What are they hiding?"

Commissioner Cathy Flaig, who also lives on Limaburg, said that her section of the road was not affected. But she visited someone closer to Burlington Pike and was sitting in their yard when a blast came. She said that she definitely felt the earth move.

Judge Moore pledged support to Mayleben and the other residents, promising to help in any way that he can.

Other notes:

The fiscal court adopted a zoning map amendment allowing a change in zoning to 3215 Cougar Path, a former library site, to allow for the installation of a kennel with an outdoor exercise yard.

A resolution was passed which approves the agreement with the Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use of Conner Road for a multi-use path project.

The next fiscal court meeting will be on Tuesday, February 11, at 8:30 a.m.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor