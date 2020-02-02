NKU Picks Up Second Straight Win by Beating Milwaukee

Northern Kentucky picked up its second straight win in Wisconsin by downing Milwaukee 65-56 on Sunday afternoon.

The Norse defeated Green Bay on Friday night.

NKU is now 16-7 overall on the season and 8-3 in the Horizon League. With the loss, Milwaukee falls to 11-12 and 5-6.

Tyler Sharpe led the Norse with 18 points, including four three-pointers.

Jalen Tate added 16 points and 9 rebounds.

Bryson Langdon and Trevon Faulkner scored 10 apiece.

Milwaukee only scored 17 points in the first half, but the game was still close in the early part of the second half with Northern Kentucky holding on to a three-point lead at 28-25 with 15:26 to play. But an 8-0 run by the Norse led to a lead that was never toppled.

NKU would ultimately lead by as many as 15, 45-30 with 12:21 to play.

The Norse are back in Highland Heights for a four-game home stand starting Thursday when Oakland visits. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics