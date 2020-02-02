Park Hills Business Owners Talk City Issues with Council

Business leaders in the city addressed the Park Hills city council during its caucus meeting last night, at the invitation of Mayor Kathy Zembrodt.

Ft. Mitchell Garage's Ron Stamm and Granite World owner and Kenton County Commissioner Joe Nienaber attended, while other business owners sent messages to the mayor.

Stamm said that he would like to see the state straighten the curve on Dixie Highway near the former Northern Kentucky University campus entrance, and also asked for relief from drainage issues which he said had gotten worse from the hill behind his property.

Zembrodt asked about lighting in that area of the city and Stamm said that he installed some lights in his parking but received complaints, so he took one down and put a shield on the other.

Zembrodt said that if the state were to put a sidewalk nearby, more lighting could be possible. Stamm asked that any sidewalk project be placed on the other side of the street so as not to jeopardize his parking.

Nienaber also said that his property is challenged and that any sidewalk project would have to be on the other side of the road.

Nienaber said that he thinks the city needs to hold business owners' feet to the fire about keeping their properties clean and inviting. He also suggested that the city should be more proactive about zoning, citing forthcoming development in Covington's Lewisburg neighborhood as a positive example. There, on that city's stretch of Dixie, there are plans to beautify the area and its buildings to create a block of boutique shops thanks to a city grant worth $300,000.

"It is a creative way to develop the area," Nienaber said of Covington's plans, "and the city can take advantage if they are ready to catch it."

He told council that he would like to see to well-lit crosswalk so that people can access both sides of Dixie.

With his experience on the Kenton County fiscal court, Nienaber suggested that Park Hills look into tax increment finance (TIF) districts. New ones have been created in Villa Hills and Crescent Springs to help development projects.

