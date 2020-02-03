Erlanger K9 Retires, Will Be Promoted to Honorary Sergeant

Erlanger Police K9 Asco has retired after more than six years with the department.

The German shepherd began working with Lt. Chad Girdler in 2013.

The dog has been a part of 157 arrests and was deployed more than 500 times.

“Asco is more than just a partner,” said Lt. Girdler. “I have spent more time with him over the past six years than I have spent with any of my family members.”

According to a news release from the city, Asco's favorite activity was tracking and he was excellent at searching for narcotics odors.

“We got to the point we basically knew what the other was thinking. I knew every time I got Asco out of the car we were already both thinking the same things...where to go and what we were looking for," Girdler said. "I probably didn't know what exactly we were looking for, but I knew it would be drugs or human odor. Asco is like a part of myself. When on a search there would be times I would be in charge, then there would be times when he would be in charge.”

Additionally, Asco was certified by multiple agencies and completed the standards for Ohio Police Officers, North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA), United States Police Canine Association (USPCA), National Narcotic Drug Detection Association (NNDDA), and National Association of Police Canine Handlers (NAPCH).

He was awarded the Medal of Valor in 2018 for his bravery and courageous acts while serving the community.

Mayor Jessica Fette will read a proclamation at the February 4 city council meeting declaring Wednesday, February 5, 2020 as “Retired K-9 Officer Asco Day” in the City of Erlanger. He will also be designated as an honorary sergeant.

And even though his time serving the city has come to an end, Asco won’t be going too far from his handler.

“I am happy to say Asco will be staying with me,” said Lt. Girdler.

-Staff report

Images provided