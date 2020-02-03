Park Projects in Bromley, Covington, Dayton, Wilder Win State Funds

Governor Andy Beshear and Commissioner of the Department for Local Government Dennis Keene announced nearly $500,000 for projects in four Northern Kentucky cities on Monday morning.

The check presentations were held at New Riff Distilling's Newport warehouse.

“As governor, it is my job to improve the lives of our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s grants will improve Northern Kentucky parks and repair and upgrade basketball courts and soccer fields for our youth. These upgrades will further Northern Kentucky’s momentum as a prime destination for business relocation.”

Bromley, Covington, Dayton, and Wilder received funds.

Currently, Bromley Park has no central structure. To remedy this, the city will use the awarded $75,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant to construct a new shelter, restroom, and concession area. The updates will provide a place for family gatherings, civic events and extra seating for those using the park.

“I ride my bike dozens of times every year past the Bromley Park and knowing this grant is making possible a new shelter will mean even more to the people of Bromley. I look forward to the day when this new shelter and concession area are ready,” said State Rep. Buddy Wheatley (D-Covington). “This upgrade will make this park a major asset to our citizens, not to mention a nice rest stop on my bike route.”

Beshear also presented the City of Covington with an $81,755 LWCF grant for the second of three phases in the Barb Cook Park Redevelopment Project in Latonia. With the funding, the city will update basketball courts, shade structures, shelters, soccer goals, picnic tables, trashcans, water fountains and landscaping.

“Barb Cook was a real champion for Latonia, which makes me thrilled to see such significant upgrades to this much-used park named for Ms. Cook,” said Wheatley. “These additions will make this park even more popular, while giving area residents more opportunities to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.”

Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said the LWCF grant his city received will help it continue aggressive, ongoing efforts to improve and expand its neighborhood parks.

“Thanks to this grant, months from now you’ll be able to drive by Barb Cook Park and see youth in Covington playing basketball and kicking soccer balls, while their families have picnics and relax in the cool shade of new shelters,” said Meyer. “We appreciate the decisions that state officials have made to invest directly in our communities.”

Beshear announced a $91,043 grant to the City of Dayton to revamp the Sargeant Park Trail. The project will construct 2.2 miles of 8-foot wide hillside trails for hiking, walking and biking. The city will also install trailhead signage, bike racks, trashcans, benches and a drinking fountain to increase park usage.

“Dayton is very excited to reactivate this park alongside our partners CORA and Groundwork Ohio River Valley,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker. “With co-operation from our state leadership Dayton is able to bring even more green-space and outdoor activities for not only the residents of Dayton but the entire Northern Kentucky region.”

The City of Wilder received a $250,000 LWCF grant for construction of the Frederick’s Landing Amphitheater. Based on surveys, Wilder citizens overwhelmingly expressed interest in a venue for outdoor performances and social gatherings. The project provides funding to construct a new community amphitheater and modify existing parking lot, sidewalks and underground utilities to support the new structure.

“I am glad to announce that the City of Wilder has received a grant to revitalize Frederick’s Landing,” said Sen. Wil Schroder (R-Wilder). “The amphitheater project will give us a way to showcase live talent while promoting tourism and arts within our community. Those who frequent the landing will be very pleased with what’s to come.”

Keene expressed excitement about the upcoming park revitalization.

“It’s rewarding to announce these grants today to improve parks right here in Northern Kentucky,” said Commissioner Keene. “I’m looking forward to seeing the results and added benefits for our communities.”

-Staff report

Photo by RCN associate editor Connor Wall