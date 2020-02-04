Edgewood to Enter New Investment System, Considers Results of Citizens' Survey

The City of Edgewood will take part in a new investment system, as presented by City Administrator Brian Dehner this week.

The system starts on Feb. 14.

With the new program, Dehner explained, the city could have as many accounts as it needed, though he expects it to start small. City council members, Dehner said, would receive more information about the city receiving a prospectus on each investment account created.

The Kentucky League of Cities encouraged the city to participate, Dehner explained.

In other business, council canceled its meeting scheduled for Feb. 17 due to it falling on Presidents Day.

Councilman Jeff Schreiver reported results of a citizens survey that showed issues like sidewalks, green initiatives, solar power, tree-planting, charging stations, public transportation, telephone poles on Dudley Road, St. Elizabeth Healthcare traffic, condo zoning, and food trucks as issues on residents' minds.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Dickman announced that the fire department received a grant for $3,200 for a thermal imaging camera, though that amount is not enough to cover the cost. The city will contribute matching funds to pay for it. The department currently has four such cameras.

The city is offering a canvas painting class on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the senior center, though pre-registration is necessary.

There will be a free Rape Agression Defense (RAD) class consisting of four sessions to be held on February 18, 20, 25, and 27. Students have to attend all four sessions, and can sign up online.

The mystery dinner will be on March 7, and the theme is the Game of Life. Sign up for this is also online.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor