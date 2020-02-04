First Financial to Place NKY Headquarters in Downtown Covington

First Financial Bancorp announced Tuesday that it will place its Northern Kentucky headquarters in downtown Covington, at 601 Madison Avenue, a building that currently houses Donna Salyers' Fabulous Bridal.

The new operation, described as a "next generation banking concept", will open later this year,

“Our 6th & Madison Innovation Center will serve as a hub for economic activity as we enable other businesses to expand and bring more jobs to Northern Kentucky,” said Archie Brown, Jr., president and CEO of First Financial Bank. “We’re focused on being deeply woven into the community, and this new headquarters site will help us to be an even greater catalyst for growth here.”

At Sixth and Madison, the company plans to create a welcoming community center, offering spaces that are both publicly accessible and technologically equipped. Guests will have access to free Wi-Fi, a free coffee bar, multiple open seating and meeting areas, two reservable conference rooms, and on the second floor, nearly 1,000 square feet of event space available for public use. The bank will provide office space for its employees on the third and fourth floors of the building, located at 601 Madison Ave.

“It’s exciting to welcome First Financial Bancorp. to Covington’s urban core, and we can’t wait for this project to be finished and them to start operations,” said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer. “We’re well aware of First Financial’s work supporting development in this region, and its physical presence at Madison Avenue and Sixth Street will further solidify this intersection of Covington as the financial center of Northern Kentucky.”

This new facility represents the bank’s latest investment in Northern Kentucky’s urban core.

Other significant projects in the region supported by First Financial funding include the development of Hotel Covington, Duveneck Apartments in Covington, John R. Green Lofts in Mainstrasse, Newport’s Ovation music venue, the Manhattan Harbor Apartments in Dayton, Kentucky, and Kent Lofts in Bellevue.

“First Financial Bank is proud to be a significant financial partner for so many projects involved in the revitalization of Northern Kentucky,” said Jacob Holbrook, First Financial Bank’s Northern Kentucky market president, who was born, raised and currently resides in Northern Kentucky. “The bank’s redevelopment of the 6th & Madison building continues the incredible momentum we are a part of in Covington and throughout Northern Kentucky.”

First Financial offers a current next generation site at 4th & Vine Innovation Center in downtown Cincinnati.

-Staff report

Photo by RCN