Villa Student Recognized as Top Volunteer in Kentucky

Villa Madonna Academy sixth grader Sean Nichols was selected as Kentucky’s top middle level youth volunteer in the 2020 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program.

Nichols will receive a $1,000 scholarship, an engraved silver medallion, and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. for a national recognition event in May.

Much of Nichols’s service work has been related to helping others understand the challenges as well as the abilities of people with physical disabilities. Sean has transverse myelitis and uses a wheelchair or crutches to get around. He plays basketball, is a Boy Scout, and is a member of Villa’s first Lego League team, and its academic team.

He lives in Edgewood.

You can read more about Sean Nichols here.

-Staff report