Covington, Ryland Heights, Grant Co. Win Funds for Historic Records

The cities of Covington and Ryland Heights, and Grant County were awarded funds from the Kentucky Department of Library and Archives (KDLA) to preserve and manage local government records.

Covington was awarded the largest amount in the state.

KDLA is housed within the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet and announced more than $575,000 worth of local records grant program funds across the state.

Covington was awarded $137,000 to the office of the city clerk.

City spokesman Dan Hassert told RCN on Wednesday that the city hopes to digitize around 1.4 million pages with the funds. First, he said, the city commission will have to issue and approve a bid from a qualified company to conduct the work. Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the city would digitize 1.4 million documents. It will digitize 1.4 million pages. This story has been updated with the correct wording.

The records are related to code enforcement, zoning, historic preservation, urban design review, and other governmental areas, Hassert said.

"We applied for this with the notion that it would be just a first phase of an ongoing effort to digitize," Hassert said.

Ryland Heights was awarded $8,000 and Grant Co. was awarded $7,781.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky has a rich past and hope for a vibrant future. This Local Records Program ensures our Kentucky history is passed on to our children and grandchildren,” said Governor Andy Beshear, in a news release.

“There is a continual need to preserve and provide access to the public documents that record the history of our Commonwealth.” KDLA Commissioner Terry Manuel said in an announcement. “This program allows local officials to maintain records that otherwise might be lost, benefiting current and future generations of Kentuckians.”

With four regional administrators working with local officials, KDLA offers professional archival and records management assistance in county and city offices, school districts, and health departments. Local records grant funds have supported work in microfilming, preservation, equipment, automated indexing, digital imaging systems, and codification of ordinances.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher