Bevin's Last Gateway Appointments Sworn In as Board Members

Former Governor Matt Bevin's final appointments to the board of directors at Gateway Community & Technical College were sworn in on Thursday.

William Brown, retired from health and life consulting, John Hayden, a Newport attorney, and Ruth Howell, a retired registered nurse, are all now members of the board.

"I'm excited about working with our new board members,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, Gateway Community & Technical College president. “Our college is poised to do great things as we partner with the community. Mr. Brown, Mr. Hayden and Mrs. Howell will be tremendous assets in this endeavor.”

Brown retired after 39 years as a life and health consultant specializing in businesses, estate and business continuation planning.

In his professional career, Brown worked as the commissioner for the Department of Professional Licensing, executive director of the Kentucky Board of Dentistry, and field representative for the Office of the Governor.

“I’m looking forward to helping Gateway connect with the area workforce, employers and students to continue to make this a growing and vibrant college,” said Brown.

Hayden currently works as a general practice attorney, working primarily in the fields of bankruptcy, domestic relations and civil litigation. Hayden has previously served as city commissioner for Newport from 2009 to 2016.

“There are a lot of exciting opportunities here at Gateway,” said Hayden. “I’m particularly excited about Gateway’s partnership with our river cities schools, as a former Newport Commissioner I know that a lot of kids from Newport are taking advantage of the program and I’m excited to now be part of it.”

Ruth Howell is a retired registered nurse. Howell worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati and Greater Baltimore Medical Center, St. Elizabeth, and Davita Healthcare.

“I want my family to look forward to a bright future here in Kentucky,” said Howell. “I look forward to serving Gateway with this goal in mind.”

The next meeting of the Gateway Board of Directors is April 30.

-Staff report