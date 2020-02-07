Horizon Community Funds Announces Five 2020 Nonprofit Award Winners

The Horizon Community Fund has decided its inaugural Horizon Nonprofit Awardees, and will celebrate them at the 2020 NKY Philanthropy Symposium on March 17 at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center in Erlanger.

The Northern Kentucky nonprofit leaders and volunteers to be honored are: Andrew Brunsman, Be Concerned, Inc., Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Small); Rick Hulefeld, Learning Grove, Nonprofit Executive Director of the Year (Large); Quentin Turley, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky, MVP Staff of the Year; Bob Hoffer, DBL Law, MVP Board Member of the Year; and Gayle Middendorf, The Point/Arc, Volunteer of the Year.

“It’s exciting for us to turn the spotlight around on our community’s nonprofit heroes and heroines,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President. “We received a truly robust group of nominations for these awards, and we’ll continue to celebrate these leaders.”

“The spirit of Northern Kentucky shined in each nomination, and we are reminded of how important our uncommon advocates are across the nonprofit sector,” she continued.

The community is invited to attend the 2020 NKY Philanthropy Symposium to learn about how all Northern Kentuckians can plug into and support local efforts that are moving the region forward. More information can be found here.

Important regional topics will be on the table at the event, including: 1NKY, Northern Kentucky University’s new intelligence unit, social determinants of health, site readiness, and workforce development. Speakers include leaders from St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Northern Kentucky University, the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance, the Catalytic Fund, the Kentucky Philanthropy Initiative, and GROW NKY.

