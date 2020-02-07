Man Convicted for Conspiring to Distribute 400 Grams of Heroin & Fentanyl

A Cincinnati man was convicted on Wednesday by a federal jury in Covington for participating in what investigators called an extensive conspiracy to distribute kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl.

After two hours of deliberation, following a three-day trial, the jury convicted Quintin Tyler Brian Davis, 37, of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one kilogram or more of heroin. They also found him guilty of possessing fentanyl and heroin with the intent to distribute it.

According to testimony at trial, Davis conspired with Ronnie Teets and Donald Hoffman to distribute multiple kilograms of fentanyl and heroin received through delivery services, cut the substances with lactose, and distributed them in the Greater Cincinnati area. Agents seized more than $100,000 in currency, a loaded handgun, and several quantities of heroin and fentanyl from locations in Cincinnati and Florence, Kentucky, in August of 2018.

Davis, Teets, and Hoffman were indicted in December 2018. Davis’ co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges. Hoffman pleaded guilty in December 2018, and Teets pleaded guilty in April 2019.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA, the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, and Cincinnati Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Bracke.

Davis will appear for sentencing on May 21. He faces up to a maximum of life in prison.

