Number of Traffic Citations on I-75 During December Blitz Released
The police departments of Covington, Erlanger, Fort Mitchell, Kenton County, the Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement announced the results of its increased patrols on I-71/75 from Covington to Erlanger throughout December.
Arrests: 4 (possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, and two arrest warrants served)
Speeding: 63
Seat belt violations: 20
Child restraint citations: 2
Others: 117
Commercial vehicle lane restrictions: 10
Commercial vehicle registration violation: 1
Commercial vehicle expired annual inspection: 4
Commercial vehicle - no registration: 3
Commercial vehicle - no medical card: 5
Careless driving: 1
No registration plate: 5
Expired registration plate: 24
Failure to or improper signal: 6
Improper display of license plate: 1
Improper equipment/no brake lights: 1
Improper equipment/no rear-view mirror: 1
Obstructed windshield: 1
Failure to notify Department of Transportation of change of address: 3
Operating on a suspended license: 3
No operator's license: 4
Residents not to use license from another state: 3
License not in possession: 2
No insurance: 13
Following too closely: 2
Warnings: 5
The next planned blitz is Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-Staff report