Thomas More Men Shock #1 Georgetown, 73-71

Thomas More men's basketball upset #1-ranked Georgetown on Thursday, 73-71.

It is the first loss of the season for the defending national champions, who took the L on their home court at the hands of the visiting Saints.

Thomas More has won three straight games and improved to 18-6 overall and 6-5 in the NAIA Mid-South Conference. Georgetown falls to 22-1 and 10-1.

Ryan Batte hit two of three free throws to put the Saints up 73-70 with nine seconds to play.

A Thomas More foul sent Georgetown to the line and the Tigers scored on the first shot but missed the second. Thomas More's Reid Jolly nabbed the rebound but Georgetown forced a jump ball.

The Saints' defense held in the last four seconds to secure the win.

Batte led the team with 20 points while Jolly scored 19. Luke Rudy scored 14 in the win while Garren Bertsch added 11.

The Saints play again on Thursday at UC-Clermont at 6 p.m.

TMU women win big over Georgetown

The Saints women's team easily downed Georgetown on Thursday night, 83-51 to improve to 17-7 overall and 6-5 in the Mid-South.

Emily Schultz led Thomas More with 20 points Zoie Barth added 18 and Courtney Hurst scored 13.

Thomas More is off until Saturday, Feb. 15 when University of the Cumberlands visits Crestview Hills at 2 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via TMU Athletics