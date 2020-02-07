Walton Leads NKU to Close Win Over Oakland

Northern Kentucky picked up a close win on Thursday, downing Oakland 73-70 at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights to kick off homecoming week.

The Norse improve to 17-7 on the season and 9-3 in the Horizon League. Oakland falls to 8-16 and 3-8.

Dantez Walton led NKU with 23 points, including 15 from beyond the three-point line and two from one monstrous dunk.

Trevon Faulkner scored 21 points while Tyler Sharpe added 15 in the win.

The game was tight throughout with the Grizzlies and the Norse trading baskets throughout the first half. Northern Kentucky went to the locker room with a 33-32 halftime lead thanks to a late basket by Jalen Tate.

Both teams kicked off the second half with mini-runs of unanswered points before the score locked up again. Oakland found itself back within one point four times in the final nine minutes of play.

Faulkner stole the ball with just four seconds left and was fouled. He scored two free throws to pad the lead and secure the win.

NKU is back on the floor at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a match with Detroit Mercy.

NKU women fall to Cleveland State

The Northern Kentucky women's team fell short at home against Cleveland State on Thursday, 66-62.

Molly Glick led the Norse with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Emmy Souder scored 14.

NKU falls to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Horizon League.

Northern Kentucky hits the road to visit Youngstown State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo via NKU Athletics