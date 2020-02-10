Dewey's Pizza Closing at Newport on the Levee - but May Come Back

Longtime Newport on the Levee tenant Dewey's Pizza is closing at the location.

In a statement released Monday morning, however, the company appears to leave open the possibility of returning to Newport when the $100 million Levee renovation project is completed.

The last day of operation in the current Dewey's space is February 24, the company said.

It opened in October 2001.

“We are excited about the future of the Levee and our opportunity to evaluate new locations within the reenvisioned space to better serve our guests,” said Chuck Lipp, Dewey’s president, in a statement.

Dewey's has eight other locations in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

The company said that it would evaluate its options when the Levee renovation is finished.

“Our Newport location is part of the community and it’s been an honor to serve,” said Paul Folker, Dewey's director of operations, in a statement. “Our team is committed to providing exceptional hospitality and premium products until the very last pie. And, we look forward to returning soon.”

A request for comment from Newport on the Levee was not immediately answered.

This story may be updated.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher