Kenton Co. Bridge to Be Replaced, Road to Close for Two Months

Part of Independence Road (KY 2045) will close for about 60 days next Monday, Feb. 17.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Monday that the bridge over Brushy Creek in Independence is set to be replaced.

The bridge, built in 1965, is determined to be structurally deficient.

As part of the state's Bridging Kentucky program, the $604,504 bridge replacement project will include a new three-sided culvert and resurfacing.

A signed detour will lead drivers to Shaw Road (KY 536) to Madison Pike (KY 17).

This project is part of an $8,594,000 Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to Louisville Paving and Construction that includes 13 total bridge replacements under the Bridging Kentucky program.

-Staff report

Image via PDS