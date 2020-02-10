New Independence Dunkin' to Open with Special Offer to First 100 Customers

A new Dunkin' is set to open in Independence next Monday, Feb. 17 with a celebration at 11 a.m.

The new store is located at 2037 Harris Pike and will be operated by One Holland.

The first 100 customers aged 16 and over will be presented with free coffee for a year. Doors open at 5 a.m.

One Holland will also present a check to the Simon Kenton High School band, and the company agreed to pledge another $10,000 per year over the next six years, for a total of $60,000 for campus improvements.

Additionally, the company is donating $100,000 towards a scoreboard for Simon Kenton.

“On February 17, we will be opening One Holland’s first Dunkin’ in Independence Kentucky next to my alma mater, Simon Kenton High School. This is very special for me personally because Independence is my hometown and I grew up loving Dunkin’," said Gary Holland, of One Holland. "Whenever my sisters or I had special achievement or milestone, my mom took us to the Dunkin’ in Florence. So Dunkin’ has always had a special place in my heart. The outpouring of community excitement and support has been tremendous in Independence and our team is ready to make our guests happy. We plan to open our next Dunkin’ in Taylor Mill next to our headquarters within the next twelve months.”

“Gary has achieved tremendous success in the business world. Through his successes, he has been able to give back to the community and school that he loves so much. His generosity has made a tremendous impact on our school and the Independence community. Simon Kenton High School is thankful for his unwavering support”, said Jeff Marksberry, Simon Kenton athletic director.

The new Dunkin' will feature all the typical amenities of the national donut, breakfast, and coffee chain.

It will operated Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

