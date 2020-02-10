NKU Fan Wins $5,000 by Making 94-ft. Putt on the Basketball Court

A fan in attendance at Northern Kentucky men's basketball's homecoming game on Saturday won $5,000 in a promotion that required that he hit a golf putt on the court from 94-feet away.

Michael Meier had little trouble in making the shot, winning the prize sponsored by Barleycorn's.

Meier is the first winner that the contest has ever had.

Watch the video via Twitter:

“I have been watching the contestants over the last couple of years and many have gotten so close. The hardwood is so much faster than an actual green so everything has to be in perfect alignment to sink it,” said Joe Heil, Barleycorn’s owner and longtime NKU Norse basketball sponsor. “This putt had the speed and the accuracy. It was thrilling to watch!”

The promotion will return next season with another opportunity for a Norse fan to show off their putting skills for a chance at the $5,000 prize.

-Staff report