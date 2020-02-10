St. Elizabeth Purchases Former PDS Building in Ft. Mitchell

The Kenton County Fiscal Court accepted a bid to purchase the former Planning & Development Services (PDS) building on Royal Drive in Ft. Mitchell.

The buyer is St. Elizabeth Healthcare, according to documents supplied to the fiscal court last month.

The county had hoped to receive $3 million for the property. It paid $1.3 million to acquire the building and pay off the associated bond debt.

St. Elizabeth offered $2.175 million, with $1.9 million coming in cash and $275,000 in real property. The purchase followed the fiscal court's second attempt to find an appropriate bid.

Kenton County Administrator Joe Shriver told The River City News that the bid from St. Elizabeth covers the county's investment. The $3 million number, he said, came from a 2015 appraisal conducted by PDS.

"St. Elizabeth has indeed purchased the PDS building on Royal Drive in Ft. Mitchell, but we do not have any definitive plans at this point," said St. Elizabeth spokesman Guy Karrick. "The open bid process allowed us the opportunity to purchase this space at a very reasonable price. We have yet to determine our plans for this business office space."

PDS moved with the fiscal court and other county agencies to the new county government building, the former Bavarian Brewery on Simon Kenton Way in Covington.

The property in Ft. Mitchell sits mere feet from the now vacant land that was once home to the Drawbridge Inn and where Christ Hospital had hoped to anchor a mixed-use development with a new outpatient surgical center.

St. Elizabeth fought Christ's plans in Kentucky and following a court battle, Christ withdrew its plans.

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher