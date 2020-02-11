Bishop to Join Dedication of St. Henry Expansion

Diocese of Covington Bishop Roger Foys will provide a blessing and dedication of the new building expansion project at St. Henry District High School in Erlanger.

The $7.8 million project will be celebrated on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. as part of a "Building on Excellence, Guided by Faith" event.

The new 43,000-sq. ft. facility includes the 650-seat Drees Homes auditorium, Riegler Family Alumni Gallery, Ed and Betty Dusing Black Box Theater, Wilson Family Art Gallery, Nields Family Box Office, Brent Rouse Concessions (Smiley's Snack Shop), a scene workshop and studio, STEM and biology labs, new classrooms for art, band, chorus, and other subjects, as well as an expanded media center.

The Virgin Mary grotto is expected to be completed later this year, the school said in a news release.

St. Henry is Northern Kentucky's largest Catholic, college-preparatory, co-educational high school.

-Staff report

