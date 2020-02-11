Cooper FBLA Seeks Speakers for College and Career Expo

The Cooper High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) seeks speakers to visit during the organization's college and career expo, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1:25 p.m.

There will be sixty students from different career and technical education classes and leadership/business clubs.

There are timeslots open from 10:35 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon, and 12:30 to 1:25 p.m.

Drinks and snacks will be provided and lunch will be offered from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

To take part in the event, email [email protected].

The Cooper FBLA celebrated National FBLA-PBL week last week.

“FBLA has played a huge role in my life," said sophomore FBLA member Jackson LaCroix. "Earlier in my Sophomore year, I became my chapters Historian, and throughout the year I got to work closely with my chapter’s president trying to make RCHS FBLA the best it can become. Now our chapter has grown significantly and received recognition by the City of Union, Kentucky. I can’t wait to see where I lead my chapter next!”

The City of Union and the Commonwealth of Kentucky issued proclamations noting the week.

-Staff report