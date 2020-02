Part of Kyles Lane along the Covington-Ft. Wright border will be closed for most of Thursday, February 13.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working on a slide repair project.

The work will close Kyles Lane from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Madison Pike (KY 17) to Farrell Drive.

Local traffic will still have access.

The work could be impacted by any inclement weather.

-Staff report

Image via PDS