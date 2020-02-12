After Thefts, Covington Police Urge Residents to Lock Cars, Hide Valuables

The Covington Police Department is urging city residents to lock vehicles and to remove or hide valuables after a string of thefts.

"We've had an uptick in thefts from cars throughout the city, mostly in residential areas," Police Chief Rob Nader said. "The majority have been from unlocked cars."

Police are both investigating the thefts and are taking steps to respond to the reports, Nader said.

In the meantime, police are asking residents for help, he said.

If you witness a crime or see something suspicious, call emergency dispatch at (859) 356-3191.

If you have surveillance video that includes footage of a theft or suspicious people, call Covington detectives at (859) 292-2234.

See the Covington Police Facebook page @CovKYPD for photos and video of people that detectives are trying to identify.

-Staff report