Judge Rules in Favor of Republican Candidate in Ballot Question

Mary Jo Wedding will remain on the ballot for the Feb. 25 special election to fill the vacancy in House District 67.

Campbell County Circuit Judge Dan Zalla ruled that Wedding meets the requirements to represent the Republican Party in the race.

She faces Democrat Rachel Roberts to replace Dennis Keene, who vacated the seat to become commissioner of the Department of Local Government in Frankfort.

A Campbell County voter challenged Wedding's candidacy, arguing that she used multiple addresses in the district and in Pendleton County, outside the district, for residential and business matters.

Wedding lives in Bellevue. The 67th House District is comprised of northern Campbell County, including Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Silver Grove, Southgate, Wilder, and Highland Heights.

Following the Feb. 25 special election, a regularly scheduled primary will take place on May 19. Wedding faces Southgate City Councilwoman LeAnna Homandburg for the Republican nomination then. The winner of that race will face Roberts again in November for a full two-year term in the Kentucky House of Representatives.

“I am thankful that the court recognized my right to be a candidate in the upcoming special and primary elections," Wedding said in a statement. "This decision allows the voters of the 67th district to have a pro-life, pro-2nd Amendment, and pro-small business candidate on the ballot. I look forward to moving on from this politically driven lawsuit and plan to continue speaking to voters from across the district about my campaign’s message.”

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher