Union Man Found After Missing

Update: The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday afternoon that David Brown had been located in Whitley County, and is safe. His family has been notified.

A Union man with dementia is missing, the Boone County Sheriff's Office announced in their issuance of a Golden Alert.

David L. Brown, 81, was last seen on Tuesday morning at 10.

The sheriff's office stated that it has received some reports of Brown's credit cards being used at truck stops near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Brown is believed to be driving a white 2017 Ford Escape with Kentucky license plate 050WEM.

He is a white male, 5'9", with gray hair and blue eyes. He was possibly wearing a bright orange jacket and a NASA baseball cap that shows a space shuttle.

Brown does not have any medication with him, the sheriff's office reported.

Investigators added that Brown tends to frequent restaurants and gas station.

Anyone with information should call 911.

-Staff report

