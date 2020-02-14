Diocese of Covington Priest Who Died at 34 to Be Remembered

A Diocese of Covington priest will be remembered during a memorial mass on Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington.

Father Josiah Booth died on January 31 at the age of 34, according to an announcement from the diocese.

He had been on sick leave and was with his family in Florida, the diocese said.

The memorial mass is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

A mass of Christian burial took place in Massillon, Ohio on February 8. Booth was buried next to his father, who preceded him in death, the diocese said.

“We are saddened by the untimely death of our brother, Father Josiah Booth,” said Bishop Roger Foys. “We thank God for his all too-brief ministry and now commend his soul to the loving care of our loving Father in heaven. We grieve our loss with his family and his friends and rely on our faith to sustain us in moments of grief. May he rest in peace and in the light and life of our loving God.”

Details surrounding Booth's cause of death were not released publicly.

He is survived by his mother, Vanamae Booth, a sister, a brother-in-law, and a niece.

-Staff report

Photo: Interior of Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption (via)