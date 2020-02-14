Falcon's Next Show Chronicles Relationship of Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass

Falcon Theatre in Newport opens its next show on March 20, The Agitators.

The play, written by Mat Smart, chronicles young 1840s abolitionists Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass.

The tempestuous friendship that developed between them over decades was formed by the cause against slavery, despite their differences. She was a qwhite Quaker and he was a black escaped slave.

When the proposed 15th Amendment would offer voting rights to black men but not women, the friendship became strained.

“The distance between people in this country seems to be growing greater and greater,” Smart said. “And something that is so inspiring to me about Susan and Frederick was their ability to have a healthy, hard dialogue with the people they disagreed with...with the people who hated them. So I hope a lesson we can take from them is how we can better listen to people who believe different things than we believe, and how we may better agitate the people who disagree with us to change their thinking. Or vice versa.”

Falcon’s production is directed by Darnell Pierre Benjamin and features Cat Cook as Susan B. Anthony and Elliott Young as Frederick Douglass. Performances are at 8 p.m. on March 20, 21, 26, 27, and 28, and on April 2, 3, and 4, 2020. Tickets prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students with ID. Patrons enjoy a $5 discount for Thursday performances. Visit falcontheater.net for tickets.

-Staff report

Photo by Kristy Rucker