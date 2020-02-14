Glover Named Director of Small Business Development Center at NKU

Catherine Glover was named as the new director of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Northern Kentucky University in partnership with the Kentucky Small Business Development Center.

She started in the role on Feb. 3.

The organization provides one-on-one consultations at no cost to existing and potential entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky.

Previously, Glover served as president/CEO of multiple chambers of commerce and a statewide manufacturers' association.

“Catherine’s outcome-centric leadership will take the center to new heights,” said Haile/US Bank College of Business Dean Hassan HassabElnaby. “She is a collaborator of innovative workforce solutions that will greatly benefit the small business owners of our region.”

The NKU SBDC, housed within the Haile/US Bank College of Business, offers a variety of low-cost training programs taught by industry experts and qualified SBDC consultants. The nationally recognized center of excellence has successfully secured $90 million in capital for business startups and expansions.

“Being someone who thrives on all aspects of engaged and innovative strategic planning, I am particularly enamored with NKU’s Success by Design plan. It is exciting to work with a university that emphasizes fostering an environment based on prudent risk-taking and acceptance of failure. After all, isn’t this what successful businesses emulate,” said Glover. “My most sincere hope is that I will be of value to small businesses, bringing with me innate innovativeness, a well-seasoned cadre of resources and a lifelong passion for entrepreneurialism and business success.”

Glover earned her master's degree in civic leadership from Lipscomb University and her bachelor's degree from LaGrange College.

