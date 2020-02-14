Grayson Appointed Managing Director of CivicPoint

Former Kentucky Secretary of State Trey Grayson has been appointed as managing director for CivicPoint, a subsidiary of the law firm Frost Brown Todd.

Grayson, a Northern Kentucky native and resident, will oversee more than 20 lobbyists and government relations specialists from across seven states and Washington, D.C.

Grayson, who is also a former CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, has been with Frost Brown Todd and CivicPoint for nearly three years. He was also previously the director of the Institute of Politics at Harvard University after being elected twice as secretary of state.

“The opportunity to stay and lead this organization while its impact continues to grow is an honor,” Grayson said in a statement. “It’s an exciting time at CivicPoint. In West Virginia, we’ve added Will Swann to work alongside former U.S. Senator Carte Goodwin. CivicPoint has a national reputation in two of the top political issues right now — hemp and elections. I’m also proud that we are the go-to firm on insurance reforms in several states. I look forward to continuing our momentum.”

Originally with an emphasis on five states, CivicPoint recently expanded into Colorado and Texas and increased its presence in Washington D.C. It is a full-service firm with a focus on education, energy, health care, information technology, local government, and public-private partnerships.

-Staff report