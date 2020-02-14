UK Football Star Benny Snell to Host Players' Camp in Covington

Former University of Kentucky football star Benny Snell, Jr. is hosting a youth football camp in Covington this summer.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is working with FlexWork Sports Management for the July 9 event, which will last from 1 to 5 p.m. and be held at Holmes High School.

During that afternoon, Snell and camp coaches will provide campers, ages 6-16, with football knowledge and hands-on instruction.

The cost is $75. More information can be found here.

Campers will be grouped according to age and each will receive a t-shirt, mouth guards, a camp photo with Snell, and other items.

Snell will be joined by local high school and youth league coaches, a news release said.

-Staff report