Veterans Job Fair to Be Held in Covington

The Kentucky Career Center (KCC) Veteran Services Team in Covington is hosting its first ever Veteran Resource Fair on Tuesday, March 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The free employment event for veterans and their families will be at the KCC at 1324 Madison Ave., in Covington. It is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Easterseals Veteran Services.

“There is no higher calling in Kentucky than those who defend us. Our veterans deserve every opportunity for education and employment when their service is over. I hope veterans from Northern Kentucky will take advantage of this tremendous opportunity,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Military veterans and their family members can learn about resources that can help them eliminate barriers to employment and get pointers on finding career opportunities. KCC and local specialists will be at the fair to help veterans with resumes, cover letters, transportation, medical enrollment, education and vocational rehabilitation. In addition, veteran service officers will be on hand to answer veteran benefits questions. KCC is in the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC).

“The Education and Workforce Development Cabinet aims to eliminate educational and career readiness barriers from every Kentuckian, especially our veterans. The many organizations working together to execute this event symbolize the collaboration in our #TeamKentucky approach,” said Lt. Gov. and EWDC Secretary Jacqueline Coleman.

Representatives from Veteran Affairs (VA), Kentucky Department Veteran Affairs (KDVA), Brighton Center, TANK, Goodwill Veteran Services, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, DAV, Gateway Community and Technical College, Easterseals Veteran Services, and Kentucky Office of Vocational Rehabilitation will attend the event to share information about their services. In addition, Fifth/Third Bank and Hertz employees will be there to discuss career opportunities at their companies.

Veterans should bring their DD 214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty), resume and any other supporting documents. Veterans who need a DD 214 can order it at the event.

For more information, contact Rusty Mardis at 859-292-2631 or email at [email protected].

