Wood Carvings Display & Demonstrations Up Next at Bishop Brossart Gallery

Bishop Brossart High School Art Gallery's next show opens on March 1 and runs Sundays through March 29, featuring "Carvings" by River Valley Wood Carvers.

The display features dozens of wood carvings by River Valley members and continuous carving demonstrations.

The display is free to see and is open to the general public.

It is open on Sundays during its run from noon to 4 p.m. The display takes appoints Monday through Saturday (call 859.630.2874).

The gallery is located at 4 Grove Street in Alexandria.

Bishop Brossary's gallery opened in 2017 and has shown eight exhibits.

-Staff report

