Photos: NKU Beats IUPUI, 84-70

Northern Kentucky picked up a win at home on Friday night, beating IUPUI, 84-70 at BB&T Arena.

The Norse improved to 19-7 on the season and 11-3 in Horizon League play, while IUPUI fell to 6-21 and 2-12.

The win was fifth straight for NKU, which was led Friday night by Jalen Tate's 31 points, a career high. He is the third different Norse player this season to score more than 30 points in a game.

Trevon Faulkner added 14 while Tyler Sharpe scored 13. Adrian Nelson contributed 11 points in the winning effort. NKU has won all four games this season when four or more players score in double figures.

NKU faces UIC on Sunday in Highland Heights at 2 p.m.

-Staff report

Photos by RCN photographer Brian Frey