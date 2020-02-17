Beshear Appoints Three from NKY to State Boards and Commissions

Governor Andy Beshear announced the appointments of three people from Northern Kentucky to state boards and commissions.

Scott Borders, of Florence, was appointed to the Kentucky Workers' Compensation Board to serve a term through January 4, 2024.

Borders is an attorney at Morgan, Collins, Yeast & Salyer.

Beshear also appointed David Sloan, of Ft. Mitchell, and Roula Allouch, of Erlanger, to the Public Advocacy Commission to serve terms through July 15, 2022.

Sloan is an attorney at O'Hara Taylor Sloan & Cassidy, while Allouch is an attorney at Graydon Law.

-Staff report