Covington Police Investigate Stabbing, Vehicle Theft

Covington Police are investigating an early morning stabbing and a call of shots fired Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Sixth and Bakewell streets in Mainstrasse Village at around 1:39 a.m. after receiving a report that someone was stabbed.

A man was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper back and shoulder area.

Police reported that they gathered a suspect description at the scene.

The stabbing victim was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Newport Police responded with a K9 to assist in the investigation but a suspect was not located.

Further details on the victim's condition were not released.

Meanwhile, police responded at around 5:53 a.m. to 4514 Virginia Avenue in Latonia where a vehicle was reported stolen and shots were reportedly fired.

A 2007 Buick SUV, reported stolen, was found wrecked at the railroad tracks near West 45th Street. The SUV had bullet holes in and near the driver's side compartment.

According to police, the vehicle's owner had started the SUV in order to warm it up, and it was left unattended.

An unidentified suspect stole the SUV and tried to flee.

The owner attempted to confront the vehicle thief and fired four rounds from his firearm. The owner told police that he believed that the suspect was also armed.

Covington Police set up a perimeter and were assisted by a K9 unit from the Florence Police Department.

No suspect was located.

-Staff report