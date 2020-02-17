Covington Rotary Celebrates 100th Year

The Rotary Club of Covington is celebrating its centennial year in 2020.

The club is expanding this year by giving to and supporting more charities and offering more hands-on assistance with volunteer hours, a news release said.

The Rotary Club of Covington Centennial Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel in Covington.

The event will feature music from the 1920s to the present, along with appetizers, a full-service bar, and a silent auction.

Tickets are $20, and are being offered at a buy-one, get-one price.

Funds raised at the event will support the club's efforts to assist local charities and to send youth abroad for study opportunities, as well as the Rotary's broader goal of supporting Polio Plus, a worldwide effort to eradicate polio.

For more information visit Covingtonkyrotary.com.

