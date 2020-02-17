Kentucky Symphony to Join St. Peter in Chains Choir for Mozart Show

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is slated to join the St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Choir on Sunday, February 23 at 3 p.m.

The joint effort is part of the Cathedral's Music in a Great Space series and will involve the presentation of Mozart's final work.

Following a brief intermission, the professional, 24-voice St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Choir, assembled in 1994 by its current Music Director Anthony DiCello, joins the KSO and soloists for Mozart’s Requiem in D minor.

Unfinished at his death in 1791, Mozart’s mass for the dead was completed by his student Franz Süßmayr. Soloists for the Requiem include soprano Victoria Okafor, mezzo-soprano Maria Miller, tenor Marco Panuccio, and bass Samuel Kidd.

Though commissioned by an anonymous patron (who wished to claim authorship and dedicate its performance to his deceased wife — not the intrigue of Antonio Salieri as in the movie Amadeus), Mozart’s Requiem is a deeply personal piece upon which Mozart worked until his final hours.

“A five-note motive that opens and weaves its way throughout the work appears to be a quote of Handel’s “The ways of Zion do mourn” and is reminiscent of the Lutheran hymn — “When my final hour is at hand,” said KSO music director J.C. Cassidy. "So, Mozart was seemingly aware that the Requiem was to be his final opus.”

The St. Peter in Chains Cathedral Choir, which can be heard at 11 a.m. Sunday masses (Sept - May), has been a special and recent KSO collaborator, singing our pairing of 16th c. Giovanni Gabrieli motets and antiphonal music together with the premiere of Kim Arnesen’s Magnificat in 2016. Last season, the KSO and Cathedral Choir gave the North American premiere of Paweł Łukasewzski’s dramatic Via Crucis, illuminating the Cathedral’s Stations of the Cross.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra and the Cathedral Choir of St. Peter in Chains under the direction of James R. Cassidy at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral in downtown Cincinnati (8th & Plum). Reserved seating tickets are $24, $32, $40 (children ages 6-18 are 50% off) and are available online at kyso.org, by phone — (859) 431-6216, or at the door.

-Staff report

Photo provided