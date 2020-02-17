Photos: NKU Falls Hard at Home to UIC, 73-43

Northern Kentucky was out of sorts on Sunday afternoon at BB&T Arena where the Norse fell big, 73-43, to Illinois-Chicago.

NKU drops to 19-8 overall and 11-4 in the Horizon League while UIC improves to 13-5 overall and 8-7 in the Horizon.

In the poor shooting performance for the team, Jalen Tate led NKU with 8 points while Trevon Faulkner and Tre Cobbs added 7 each.

The game slipped away from the Norse early. With UIC leading 10-7 in the first half, the Flames scored eight straight points igniting a 33-6 to run to lead by 30.

Though Faulkner nailed a three to open the second half, UIC scored the next 19 points to push the lead back over 30 with under sixteen minutes to play.

NKU shot just 22 percent for the game while UIC hit 50 percent of all its shots.

The loss snapped the Norse's five-game winning streak.

NKU looks to right the ship on Thursday at Cleveland State (10-17, 6-8) with tip-off set for 7 p.m.

-Staff report

Photos by RCN photographer Brian Frey