Tri-ED Names New Manager of Research

The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced Monday that Allison Murcia is the new manager of research.

Murcia previously served at the Clermont County Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) where she was assistant director.

“Research and data are critical to Tri-ED as we build our strategy and metrics for success for the next five years,” said Lee Crume, president & CEO of Northern Kentucky Tri-ED. “We will leverage Allison’s research knowledge to collect the data we need to market Northern Kentucky and move the region forward.”

In her previous role, Murcia worked to attract to companies, wrote grant applications, administered grant programs, maintained property databases, and analyzed statistical data.

“With a deep understanding of economic development and the data that site selectors and growing companies need, Allison has the skills to interpret the information and also the experience to craft it into a compelling story,” said Christine Russell, Tri-ED's vice president of strategy. “Tri-ED will use these data-driven stories to advance our strategic plan.”

Prior to the Clermont County DCED, Murcia held several planning roles with Anderson Township and the City of Norwalk, Ohio. She earned a master's of library and information science from the School of Information at Kent State University, and bachelor's degree in urban planning from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning (DAAP).

-Staff report

Photo provided