Two Lanes on I-275 Eastbound Near Mineola Pike Closed Monday
Mon, 02/17/2020 - 12:30 RCN Newsdesk
Traffic delays are expected on Interstate 275 eastbound where crews are working to pump water out of a clogged drain in the median near the Mineola Pike exit.
The two left lanes are closed until around 6 p.m. on Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office announced.
The closure started at around 9 a.m. on Monday morning.
KYTC said in a news release that drivers should expect delays.
-Staff report
Image via traffic cam