Two Lanes on I-275 Eastbound Near Mineola Pike Closed Monday

Traffic delays are expected on Interstate 275 eastbound where crews are working to pump water out of a clogged drain in the median near the Mineola Pike exit.

The two left lanes are closed until around 6 p.m. on Monday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 6 Office announced.

The closure started at around 9 a.m. on Monday morning.

KYTC said in a news release that drivers should expect delays.

-Staff report

Image via traffic cam