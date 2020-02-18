Cold Spring Dunkin' to Celebrate Grand Opening Tuesday, Feb. 25

This story has been updated to reflect that this is a grand opening celebration. The store is already open.

Northern Kentucky's newest Dunkin' location is set to celebrate its grand opening Tuesday, February 25 in Cold Spring.

The store is already open.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will feature former Cincinnati Bengal Anthony Munoz along with city officials, the Dunkin' mascot Sprinkles, and members of the Gilligan Company which owns the franchise, its 38th in the Cincinnati and Dayton, Oh. metro areas.

"Dunkin' is one of the world’s leading brands, and has become a favorite in the Greater Cincinnati and Dayton markets for keeping busy, on-the-go people energized with delicious coffee, food and other beverages any time of day,” said Travis Sensabaugh, director of operations for Dunkin’ Division of Gilligan Co. "We are proud to serve the people who live and work here, and look forward to becoming a popular destination for guests.”

Dunkin’ will be partnering with local charity Stray Adoption Program or SAAP as an outreach to the community.

The new Dunkin’ is located at 4765 Alexandria Pike and will feature a drive-thru. It is open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

