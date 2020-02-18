Crestview Hills Announces Move, Lineup for Summer Concert Series

The City of Crestview Hills announced Monday that its summer concert series would be moving from Crestview Hills Towne Center to a practice field at Thomas More University in the city.

The city, in a news release, said that the series has grown in popularity and needed more space and that TMU President Joseph Chillo offered the practice field near Turkeyfoot Road.

“We’re looking forwarded to partnering with the City of Crestview Hills to bring this family-friendly event to campus this upcoming summer,” said Chillo. “This is an incredible, regional event that showcases the arts, and we’re glad to help foster an even greater sense of community in the city that this University calls home.”

Along with the new location, the venue will now have food and beverage vendors onsite, and ample parking at the University and surrounding areas.

The series had been held at the Towne Center for the past eight years.

Crestview Hills also announced the line-up for this summer's series.

The season kicks off June 19 with the Epic Eagles, from Ontario, Canada. On July 17, E5C4P3, a Journey tribute band, will play. And on August 7, Southern Accents will play Tom Petty music.

All performances begin at 7:30 pm, with the main act beginning at 9:00 pm.

The series is sponsored by Republic Bank and Trust Company.

“We at Republic Bank are thrilled to partner with the City of Crestview Hills in this marquee event that serves the community," said Jason Payne, senior vice president and managing director of the Northern Kentucky market. "It’s been an honor to be a corporate supporter over the years as this concert series has grown. Republic Bank takes great pride in supporting the communities we serve as a part of our corporate values known as IMPACT, this Summer Concert series is just one of those ways Republic Bank can show its commitment in the region.”

-Staff report