Dorothy Wood Foundation Now Redwood Foundation

The Dorothy Wood Foundation is now the Redwood Foundation.

The name change was announced Tuesday by Dorothy Wood Foundation Board President Phillip J. Schworer. The Board voted to adopt the Doing Business As (DBA) name of the Redwood Foundation.

“The name change was done to help the community to clearly understand that the endowment held by The Dorothy Wood Foundation supports Redwood,” said Carol Serrone, chief philanthropy officer for the Northern Kentucky special needs, nonprofit facility.

Dorothy Wood served as Redwood’s first executive director from 1958 to her passing in 1976.

Three years later – through the encouragement of Redwood Board Member Jon Von Lehman - Al Wood founded The Dorothy Wood Foundation Trust.

“In February, 197i9 the foundation was started with a $100 donation,” Von Lehman said at the time.

Today, it has grown to almost $3 million.

Al Wood – who in 1953 along with Dorothy and Bill and Sue Reder – co-founded Redwood School and Rehabilitation Center – specified that trust proceeds were to further the cause of rehabilitating children and adults with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

Present day Foundation Board President Schworer claims the Redwood Foundation will continue and not waver from its primary mission.

“The Foundation was formed to serve children and adults with disabilities far into the future,” he said. “The leaders of The Foundation who went before us worked hard to achieve that mission.”

Redwood’s endowment is housed within The Redwood Foundation. The Redwood Foundation exceeded its 2015 Living Legacy campaign goal by receiving over $2 million in donations in the endowment.

Contributions to the endowment ensured that more people with disabilities, as well as their families, get the support they need.

