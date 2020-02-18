Newport's 225th Anniversary Kicks Off with Special Bourbon Barrel Launch

The City of Newport will kick off its celebration of the city's 225th anniversary with the launch of a special bourbon.

Sales will benefit the Newport History Museum at Southgate Street School, which was founded to serve the city's African-American population during segregation.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at New Riff Distilling (24 Distillery Way, Newport).

The New Riff Community Bourbon Barrel Launch Party will offer attendees the opportunity to purchase a commemorative bottle.

The event will also feature the sale of items taken from Fourth Street School, which opened in 1936 but was torn down to make way for the new Academy on Fourth apartment building.

Newport-based Studio Vertu will sell a limited number of custom marble coasters, too, along with handcrafted slate deli cheese boards made from the school's chalkboards.

-Staff report

Photo: Newport History Museum at Southgate Street School (RCN file)